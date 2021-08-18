Honda cars launches new Amaze from Rs 6.32 lakh 

Honda Cars India Ltd on Wednesday launched the New Amaze in India. The premium family sedan is available in manual as well as CVT transmission in both petrol and diesel engines. A brand new colour – Meteoroid Grey Metallic – has been added in the range.

Prices begin from Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said: “It gives us immense joy to launch the New Amaze which has been our extremely successful model in India and well accepted by more than 4.5 lakh customers in the country. A strategic model for our business, specifically developed for Indian consumer and exclusively Made in India, the Amaze is the largest volume driver for Honda in India currently and has maintained its position among the country’s best-selling sedans. The New Amaze with its enhanced looks and styling is aimed to delight our customers offering them a One Class Above Sedan Experience. We are launching the New Amaze just before the onset of festive period and are confident that the car will be received with much enthusiasm by our customers.”

The New Amaze’s exterior changes include sleek solid wing face front grille with fine chrome moulding lines, modern and stylish advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs, new advanced LED front fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish and a redesigned front bumper lower grille for wider appearance.

It also has new and distinct premium C-Shaped LED rear combination lamps with unique signature red luminescence and redesigned rear bumper with premium chrome garnish and reflectors. The refreshed model also gets new diamond-cut two-tone multi-spoke R15 alloy wheels and new chrome door handles with touch sensor based smart entry system.

Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine in both Manual and CVT (continuously variable transmission) variants. The petrol engine with its advanced low friction technologies for output and efficiency delivers 90 ps of power at 6000 rpm in both MT and CVT. The diesel engine delivers max power of 100 ps in MT and 80 ps at 3600 rpm in CVT variants.

Adding to the aesthetics and convenience of the Amaze is the Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system that offers seamless and smart connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, weblink and a host of advanced functionality like Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth for Handsfree Telephone and Audio Streaming Support and Wireless Infrared Remote. Additionally, the rear camera display can now show multi-views like normal view, wide view and top down view.

The New Amaze is packed with latest features for secure protection and a range of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies, which are offered as standard equipment across all variants. Honda’s own ACE body structure, standard dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger, standard anti-lock brake system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), standard ISOFIX seats, ECU immobiliser system, new rear multi-view camera with guidelines, new automatic headlight control with light sensor, driver side window one touch up/ down with pinch guard, rear parking sensor, impact mitigating front head rests and pedestrian injury mitigation technology.