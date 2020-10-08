Honda H’ness CB350 priced at Rs 1.85 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2020, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 17:31 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday announced the special starting price of the H’ness CB350 at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). 

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are overwhelmed with the appreciation H’ness CB350 has received from customers. It demonstrates customer’s confidence in brand Honda.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the starting price of the H’ness CB350. The excellent response since the global premiere of this model is very encouraging and customers can look forward to the ultimate fun of riding the “Made in India” CB legacy this festival.”

The H’ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. 

DH Auto
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Limited

