Honda launch Livo BS-VI motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., on Tuesday, launched their 110cc motorcycle, the all new Livo BS-VI.

It has a starting price of Rs 69,422 (for the drum version, ex-showroom Jaipur, Rajasthan).

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: "In our BS-VI line up, we continue to create new value that enhances the quality of daily life and reinforce customer trust and confidence in our brand. Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category. Equipped with Honda's latest technology and its urban design, Honda Livo BS-VI will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment.”

The Livo BS-VI is powered by a 110cc programmed fuel injection engine and Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The ACG starter ensures that engine starts are jolt-free. With this system, the conventional starter motor has been done away with and there are no gear meshing noises.

Other technologies and features include friction reduction, HET low rolling resistance tyre, new DC headlamp, integrated engine start/ stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, service due indicator, five-step adjustable rear suspension, combi-brake system, among others.

The company said that they are offering a special six-year warranty package (three years standard and three years optional extended warranty) on the Livo BS-VI.

It will be available in the drum and disc variants. The colour options are Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.

Dispatches of the Livo will commence this week.