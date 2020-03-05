Honda launches 2020 Africa Twin from Rs 15.35 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, on Thursday, launched its first BS-VI compliant big bike – the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

The price starts from Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The 2020 Africa Twin is smaller, slimmer and 5 Kg lighter. It also gets a new bigger engine, new lightweight chassis, new electronics and new suspension among other features.

The 2020 Africa Twin was launched in both manual (for the first time) and DCT transmission variants by Ricky Brabec (Reigning 2020 Dakar Rally World Champion from Monster Energy Honda Team).

Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, HMSI, said: “On Thursday, Honda started the BS-VI era of its premium motorcycling business. And we are delighted to bring to India the two ultimate world champions of Adventure for the first time ever – Ricky Brabec (2020 Dakar rally world champion from Monster Energy Honda Team) and the 2020 Africa Twin in manual transmission as well. We are confident that the 2020 Africa Twin will take adventure to the next level. Going ahead, expect a lot more excitement from the BigWing (Honda’s premium motorcycling business).”

The 2020 Africa Twin has got a bigger 1084 cc parallel twin engine, up from the previous 998 cc. The new engine produces 12 per cent more peak power, 11 per cent more peak torque.

The new lithium-ion battery offers 1.6 times longer shelf life and four times longer durability. At the centre of the 2020 Africa Twin is the new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The IMU controls the throttle by wire (TBW) and expanded seven-level Honda selectable torque control (HSTC). Additionally, the IMU also controls four new technologies introduced in the 2020 model for the first time –wheelie control, cornering ABS with off-road setting, rear lift control and \cornering detection.

A first for Honda is the full colour multi information display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity feature. The MID can also be customised to show various levels of information relative to the riding mode chosen and is easy to use even when wearing gloves.

From Thursday, Honda has started \bookings for 2020 Africa Twin at its premium BigWing dealerships. Deliveries will commence from May 2020.