Honda launches BS-VI Activa 6G starting at Rs 63,912

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday, launched the latest generation their scooter – the BS-VI Activa 6G – starting at Rs. 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Activa 6G is priced at Rs. 63,912 for the Standard and the Deluxe variant is priced at Rs 65,412 (prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Much ahead of the regulations, Honda was the first manufacturer in India to start selling mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler – Activa 125 followed by SP 125. We have already dispatched over 75,000 units of these two BS-VI models across India. As we launch the all-new BS-VI Activa 6G, I am confident, it will unleash another ‘Quiet Revolution’ and further strengthen our business expansion in India.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-president, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “When it comes to the love for Activa, it is spread throughout India. Activa as a brand has evolved over the years and enjoys almost two decades of leadership in automatic scooter segment. We are proud to launch the BS-VI Activa 6G which will be available across our dealerships by the end of January and early February.”

The new Activa 6G has been developed with as many as 26 patent applications. It is powered by a 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) NEW.

According to the company, eSP technology optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start and a smooth eco-friendly engine.

The company also said that the mileage of the new BS-VI Activa 6G is up by 10 per cent with a completely new HET engine powered by the eSP technology.

With the new telescopic suspension, there is increased ground clearance (+18mm) but with the same seat height. There is also a new meter design that has the eco speed range to help achieve the best fuel efficiency as well as an onboard diagnostic feature for malfunction. This detects any malfunction in the engine with the help of sensors.

The Activa 6G has the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equaliser and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. There is also a bigger 12-inch front wheel and improved wheelbase (+22mm).

The Activa 6G will be available in two variants (Standard and Deluxe) and in six colours (Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic).