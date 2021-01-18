Honda launches Grazia Sports Edition scooter 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday launched the Grazia Sports Edition scooter.

It has been priced at Rs 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana).

The Grazia is powered by a 125-cc engine that produces 8.25 ps at 6000 rpm and the peak torque is 10.3 Nm at 5000 rpm. The Grazia also comes with the idling stop system and side stand indicator with engine-cut off.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI, said: “Honda re-invented the scooter market in last 20 years which has only grown with time. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, we are happy to launch the new sports edition of Grazia – the most advanced scooter in its category.”

The scooter has received only cosmetic updates and now has sporty touches to it, most notably the white stripes on the front.

Other features include an integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, re-designed glove box, telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance (+16 mm), split LED position lamp, chiseled tail lamp, split grab rail and black alloy wheels, fully-digital meter with multi-function switch.