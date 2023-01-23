Honda launches new Activa with smart key

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the largest scooter manufacturer in the country, on Monday launched Activa H-Smart, a new version of its most successful scooter, which will be its first on-board diagnostic (OBD) compliant two-wheeler ahead of the April 2023 deadline.

OBD is an electronic system that provides vehicle self-diagnosis and reporting capabilities for repair technicians.

The company is also looking to launch its first electric model in March 2024. "It is being developed on a completely new platform and is based on the requirements of the Indian market," the company's Managing Director, president and chief executive officer Atsushi Ogata told PTI on the sidelines of the launch.

The new Activa will be based on its new H-Smart technology and will come with a Honda Smart Key that allows the rider to find the vehicle using blinking lights if it is in the proximity range of 10 metres.

The rider can start the vehicle by rotating the knob and pushing the start button without using the key if it is within the range of two metres of the scooter, Hiroaki Matsuura, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Supervisory Department said at the launch.

The smart key will also allow the rider to lock/unlock the handle lock and open the seat and fuel lid without taking out the key in a two-metre proximity range.

"We will start the production of Smart Activa this week and it will start arriving at the dealerships this month," said HMSI Sales & Marketing Operating Officer Yogesh Mathur.