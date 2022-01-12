Honda launches new bike CB300R at Rs 2.77 lakh

The new CB300R is powered by a 286cc 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jan 12 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 16:12 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its new bike CB300R priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bookings for the bike are open from Wednesday for the new CB300R at Honda's exclusive premium BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships across India, HMSI said in a statement.

The new CB300R is powered by a 286cc 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine. It comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism.

The slipper function reduces unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides, the company said.

"With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The Neo-Sports Cafe inspired 2022 CB300R was unveiled in December at the India Bike Week.

