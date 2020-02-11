Honda launches new BS-VI Dio scooter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., on Monday, celebrated 18 years of India’s first moto-scooter with the launch of all new BS-VI Dio priced starting Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Minoru Kato, President, CEO and Managing Director, HMSI, said: “Leading the BS-VI revolution, Honda was the first manufacturer to take a leap ahead in the industry as early as six months before the implementation. We are overwhelmed with the appreciation received from customers as well as media experts for our BS-VI products. Honda continues to make a smooth transition towards BS-VI era with the launch of its fourth BS-VI product - Honda Dio.’’

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “Launched in 2002, Honda’s Dio merges the sporty aggressive looks of motorcycle with convenience of a scooter. With more than 33 lakh customers, Dio is not just one of the highest selling scooters in the country but also the No 1 exported scooter from India. The new BS-VI Dio with its new sporty aggressive design and advanced technology will create new excitement among fun seeking youngsters. We have opened the bookings today at Honda two-wheeler dealerships across India. The BS-VI Dio will start arriving at our network next week onwards and the deliveries will start thereafter.”

The new Dio has a BS-VI compliant 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start and a smooth eco-friendly engine.

The new Dio has three new real time informatics like Range (displays distance one can travel with existing fuel in tank), average fuel efficiency (for overall fuel efficiency display) and real-time fuel efficiency for a rich riding experience. The meter displays details like total trip, clock and service due indicator.

A side stand indicator with engine cut-off prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged. It also has a two-way functioning switch that can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward.

The Dio also has the combi-brake system with equaliser and a three-step adjustable rear suspension.

Honda will also be offering a six-year warranty package (three years standard + three years optional extended warranty) on the BS-VI Dio.

It will be available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. The Standard variant will be offered in 4 colour options - Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. The Deluxe variant will be offered in three colour options - Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

The new Dio is priced at Rs 59,990 (Standard) and Rs 63,340 (Deluxe), both ex-showroom, Delhi.

Ends