Honda launches new Grazia BS-VI scooter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the new Grazia 125 BS-VI scooter. It available for a starting price of Rs 73,336 (for Standard version, ex-showroom Gurugram).

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: "With a significant change in form, styling and technology, the new Grazia125 BS-VI is here to dazzle the young riders. The new Grazia will bring a totally new mobility experience for trend setting customers in a stylish way. Honda’s globally acclaimed superior eSP technology, innovative new features and edgy styling truly make it a ‘stunning genius’.”

At the heart of Grazia 125 ticks Bharat Stage VI compliant Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The company said that the eSP system enables engine starts that are jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor and there are no gear meshing noises.

The new programmed fuel injection system has engine oil temperature, engine speed, oxygen, air pressure, air temperature and throttle position sensors that ensure smooth and linear power output.

Honda has done a good job with the design, especially the front with the LED headlamp and turn indicator lamps that have been placed in a ‘V’ design. The Grazia also gets a new chiseled tail lamp.

The other useful feature is the multi-function switch that can be used to unlock the seat and open the external fuel lid. The Grazia also features an idling stop system, side stand indicator, digital instrument clusters, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, combi brake system, among others.

The new Grazia will be available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe in four colours – Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey.

The new Grazia's main rival is the TVS Ntorq scooter.