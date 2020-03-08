Honda opens pre-launch bookings for new WR-V

Honda Cars India Ltd has commenced pre-launch bookings of its upcoming new WR-V. Pre-booking can be done with an amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships across the country.

Along with bold new exteriors, the new WR-V has advanced LED package and enriched interiors. The new WR-V will be powered by BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains.

Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales & Marketing, HCIL, said: “We are glad to open the bookings for the new WR-V which will go on sale later this month. We are confident that the model’s bolder new look, stylish LED package and premium interiors will appeal to our discerning customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle.

“The new WR-V will be launched in both petrol and diesel version compliant with BS-VI emission norms,” he added.

Changes in the new Honda WR-V include a bold new front grille, advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamp, advanced LED front fog lamp and advanced LED rear combination lamp among other exciting features.

The Honda WR-V is based on Honda's Jazz platform.