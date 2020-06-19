Honda releases fifth generation City; Launch in July

Honda Cars India has released of its new fifth generation Honda City and it is scheduled to be launched in July this year.

The fifth generation Honda City, in an industry first, is a connected car with Alexa remote capability, the company said.

The fifth generation Honda City has a continuity of lights with a sharp shoulder line. This line runs right from the headlamp all the way to the tail lamp. The exterior has been so designed that it has a spacious cabin and makes it the longest and widest sedan in its segment.

Luxury and comfort features of the fifth generation Honda City include a high-quality dashboard with real stich soft pad and woody garnish, 20.3 cm advanced touchscreen display audio, click-feel AC dial with red/ blue illumination, leather steering wheel and shift lever, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell and map lamp with LED interior room lamps, leather upholstery, centre armrests and door trims with soft pad, rear AC ventilation, rear sunshade, among others.

Moreover, the fifth generation Honda City has a 17.7 cm high definition full colour TFT meter for multi-function driver information interface like trip meter, real-time fuel efficiency, digital speed and an innovative G-meter.

The fifth generation Honda City has BS-VI compliant powertrains. There is a new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC with VTC (variable valve timing control) petrol engine offered with a new six-speed manual transmission and new 7 speed CVT (continuously variable transmission) with full-open acceleration step up-shift control and brake operation step down-shift control for reduced rubber-band effect. The customer also has the choice of a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission with new sliding mesh type reverse gear for improved quietness.

The Honda City competes with the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, among others