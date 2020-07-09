Honda two-wheelers launches online booking

Honda two-wheelers launches online booking

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:27 ist

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), on Thursday, launched online booking of vehicles on their official website www.honda2wheelersindia.com.

Customers can book vehicles from Honda authorised dealer in six steps.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing (HMSI), said: “Digitisation is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The online booking platform on our official website maximises customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda two-wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into few simple clicks, thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind.”

HMSI said that a customer, after booking a vehicle, can share the email address and mobile number to get the receipt. After verification, customers can choose from various payment options. After the payment is approved, the customer will receive a unique booking number via email and SMS.

HMSI added that in case of cancellations, the full booking amount of Rs 1,999 would be refunded.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Auto
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Limited

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 