Honda two-wheelers launches online booking

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), on Thursday, launched online booking of vehicles on their official website www.honda2wheelersindia.com.

Customers can book vehicles from Honda authorised dealer in six steps.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing (HMSI), said: “Digitisation is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The online booking platform on our official website maximises customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda two-wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into few simple clicks, thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind.”

HMSI said that a customer, after booking a vehicle, can share the email address and mobile number to get the receipt. After verification, customers can choose from various payment options. After the payment is approved, the customer will receive a unique booking number via email and SMS.

HMSI added that in case of cancellations, the full booking amount of Rs 1,999 would be refunded.