Hyundai i20 N Line launched from Rs 9.84 lakh 

The car is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol Turbo GDi engine that puts out 120 ps of power

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 16:41 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on Thursday launched the i20 N Line in India with prices starting at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). 

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “In our pursuit of redefining mobility experiences for our customers, Hyundai has launched the first N Line model for India. Making sporty and fun driving experiences accessible to our customers across India, we have introduced i20 N Line at an attractive price. As we continue to introduce globally advanced technologies and products to India, i20 N Line will epitomise our strong legacy and DNA into motorsport inspired styling and everyday excitement for all our customers. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, i20 N Line encapsulates a host of enticing technology, engaging interiors, energetic exteriors and enthralling performance. 

“With its unique and exciting elements, the i20 N Line will redefine exclusive experiences for customers. To amplify these experiences, i20 N Line will be available in 188 Signature Dealerships across India. Additionally, i20 N Line customers will also be facilitated by a Personal Mobility Advisor who will cater to a hassle-free service experience and enable them with advanced facilities, becoming a single point of contact for complete peace of mind & an overall enhanced ownership experience,” he added.  

 

