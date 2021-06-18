Hyundai India launches Alcazar SUV from Rs 16.30 lakh 

Hyundai Motor India on Friday launched the six and seven-seater Alcazar sports utility vehicle.

The introductory starting price of the Alcazar SUV is Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said: “Hyundai has entered a new segment and we aim to redefine premium travel experiences for our customers across the country. Hyundai Alcazar is the personification of our customer’s aspirations. Offering superlative performance, comfort and convenience, Hyundai Alcazar will fortify our leadership position in the SUV segment and perfectly complement our line-up of Venue, Creta, Kona electric and Tucson.”

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in four powertrain options: 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine (6AT/ 6MT) and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine (6AT/ 6MT). With a 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine (6MT) it achieves an acceleration of 0 – 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. The company said that the petrol engine offers best in segment power of 159 ps at 6500 rpm. The company added that both 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with six-speed manual transmission and automatic transmissions provide customers with best in segment fuel efficiency.

Advanced features of the Alcazar include 10.25” multi display digital cluster, 10.25” HD touchscreen system, 64-colour ambient lighting, perforated leather D-cut steering and cockpit inspired perforated gear knob, piano-black interior finish, Bose premium sound system, voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, power driver seat, tilt and telescopic steering, electric parking brake with auto hold, smartphone wireless charger (first row), front row sliding sun visor (first in segment), front row ventilated seats, premium second row console armrest with smartphone wireless charger, second row headrest cushion, front row seatback table with retractable cup holder and IT device holder, second row sliding and reclining seat, rear window sunshade, second row one touch tip and tumble seats, among others.

The Hyundai Alcazar is offered with Advanced Hyundai Blue Link with enhanced voice recognition commands and over-the-air updates.

When it comes to safety, the Alcazar has six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, blind view monitor, surround view monitor with 360° camera, electronic stability control (ESC with VSM), hill start assist control, rear disc brakes, ECM with emergency telematics function, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines, automatic headlamps, child seat anchor (ISOFIX), tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline), rear defogger, among others.