Hyundai India showcases Alcazar premium SUV 

Hyundai Motor India on Monday showcased its upcoming six and seven-seater sports utility vehicle – the Alcazar. The SUV will be its debut in that class of vehicles.

It will essentially compete with the likes of vehicles like the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and MG Hector.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by a third generation 2.0-litre petrol engine that will put out 159 ps and with the option of a 1.5-litre disesl engine that will put out 115 ps. Both will be offered with a six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission options.

The petrol engine with the manual transmission will hit the 100 Kmph mark from zero in under 10 seconds, the company said.

The Alcazar features extensive application of 75.6 per cent of Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS and HSS), while the underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy.

The company also said that application of hot stamping of parts has been done for frontal crash energy flow and strengthened connectivity for side impact strength.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said: “With a deep-rooted understanding of our customer’s aspirations, our R&D centre has invested countless man hours to ensure every aspect of Hyundai Alcazar exudes magnificence. And combined with our premium and superior manufacturing capabilities and rich heritage of ‘Make in India’, we have crafted the perfect masterpiece of grandeur. Hyundai Alcazar is well set to enter a new segment, marking Hyundai’s genesis into uncharted territories. With bold new moves, we are on a conquest of redefining benchmarks to exceed the aspirations of our customers.”

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMI, said: “With new and innovative thinking, HMI has led the introduction of India’s favourite SUVs, making Hyundai the highest selling SUV brand in India in 2020. Hyundai SUVs have taken the market by storm with Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric redefining the aspirations of customers. To elevate the Hyundai SUV Life further, we are geared up to soon introduce our premium six and seven-Seater SUV, the Alcazar.”