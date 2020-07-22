Hyundai introduces iMT, Sport trim for Venue

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), on Wednesday, launched the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and introduced Sport trim in the compact SUV – the Venue.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: “Hyundai has consistently set the benchmark with new products and technologies that offer superior sesign, comfort, performance and efficiency. Venue has now been launched with the innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Sport trim. With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance customer delight and revolutionise the way India drives.”

The price for the Venue iMT begins at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the Sport trim version begins at Rs 10.2 lakh (both ex-showroom, pan India).

With the iMT, the driver can still change gear but there is no clutch pedal to be operated and this is done with an electromechanically actuated clutch. The iMT is with a Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine mated to 6-Speed manual transmission.

The Venue now also comes in the Sport trim with the 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel BS-VI engine (6MT) and Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine (iMT/ 7DCT).

The Sport trim features paddle shifters, dual tone Titan Grey with Phantom Black Roof and dual tone Polar White with Phantom Black Roof, among other features.

Hyundai also announced the introduction of the Venue with the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol BS-VI with iMT on SX and SX (O) variants. Hyundai has also launched a new S+ trim on the Venue with the Kappa 1.2 l petrol BS-VI engine with 5MT. The new variant will have projector headlamps and projector fog lamp, LED tail lamps and a 20.32 cm touchscreen display audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.