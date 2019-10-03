Hyundai launches 2019 Elantra premium sedan

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. launched 2019 version of their premium sedan Elantra, with a BS VI petrol engine, on Thursday. The new Elantra has been designed to offer a superior driving experience and has the Hyundai Blue Link connectivity feature.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai India said: “The 2019 Elantra is India’s first connected and hi-tech premium sedan offering all-round excellence and great experience. It is powered with a BS VI petrol engine delivering unmatched performance.”

With a 2-litre petrol engine, the new Elantra is priced at Rs 15,89,000, Rs 18,49,000, Rs 19,49,000 and Rs 20,39,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) for the S, SX, SX AT and SX (O) AT variants respectively.

The 1999 cc engine will produce 152 ps at 6200 rpm and 192 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The ARAI fuel economy figure is 14.60 Kmpl.

The new Elantra has a sportier look with the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design in addition to a bold and dynamic design aesthetics with a dominant new front grille, more dynamic headlamps and tail lamps, coupe roofline and a new front bumper design.

The Elantra features R16 alloy wheels.

Other features include wireless phone charger (first in segment), front ventilated seats (first in segment), sporty front design, instrument cluster with coloured multi information display, premium Infinity sound system with door speakers, centre speaker, tweeters, an amplifier and a sub-woofer, tilt and telescopic steering, auto cruise control, 10-way adjustable power driver seat with electric lumbar support, rear AC vents, premium aluminum scuff plates among others.

The Elantra will be available in Marina Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Fiery Red colours.

Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock and impact sensing auto door unlock.

Other safety features included are the tyre pressure monitoring system, inside rear view mirror with telematics switches, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera, burglar alarm, hill assist control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, rear defogger with timer, front auto defogger, headlamp escort function, speed alert system and front and rear disc brakes.

The Elantra comes with a 3-years Hyundai Premium Assurance Package. It comprises of 3 years/ unlimited kilometres warranty and 3 years roadside assistance. It will also offer 3 years/ 30,000 Km free maintenance, 3 Years Hyundai Blue Link Subscription and Map care update.