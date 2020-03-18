Hyundai launches 2nd generation Creta from Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., launched the BS-VI 2020 Creta sports utility vehicle in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This is the second generation Creta from the South Korean auto major. It is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh, ex-showroom across India.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “The all new Creta is the result of Hyundai’s ultimate science of human engineering to create the ultimate SUV for Indian customers. It is built on a superstructure and promises an inimitable driving experience. I am confident that new Creta will continue to lead the segment.”

The popular SUV will compete with the likes of Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, Jeep Compass, Renault Duster and such offerings from various other manufacturers.

The Creta will come with five new powertrain options viz: 1.5 l MPi (BS-VI) Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi (BS-VI) Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi (BS-VI) Petrol (7DCT). The new Creta has three drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud) that optimises driving comfort across different terrains.

Hyundai says that the new Creta is targeted at the urban and tech-savvy generation. It sports the signature cascading grille and has a muscular look at the front.

Features include voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 26.03 cm HD infotainment, premium interiors, drive mode select, traction control modes, Bose premium sound system (8 speakers), paddle shifters, electric parking brake with auto hold, 26.03 cm HD infotainment with Blue Link, 17.78 cm supervision cluster with digital display, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), D-cut steering wheel, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, auto air purifier, blue ambient lighting among others.

On the exterior, the Creta features trio beam LED headlamps, crescent glow LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and aerodynamic rear spoiler.

The Blue Link has over 50 connectivity features and adds a new dimension to the in-car connectivity with enhanced convenience and comfort. Users can activate it by saying ‘Hello Blue Link’ to control vehicle features such as sunroof open/ close, seat ventilation control, climate control temperature, fan speed control, wind direction and air-intake type control (fresh/ circulation), along with in-vehicle assistance like dial by number, India’s public holidays information. It can even be used to track live cricket scores.

Standard safety features include dual airbags for driver and co-passenger, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder with pretensioner and load limiter.

The 10 colour options are Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (turbo only), Galaxy Blue, Mulberry Red, including two dual tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black).