Hyundai launches Aura, prices start at Rs 5.79 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched its new compact sedan – Aura – with prices in the range of Rs 5.79-9.03 lakh, making an aggressive pitch for the segment dominated by Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

The sedan will be available with three engine and fuel options and will be the only vehicle equipped with a BS-VI compliant diesel engine. The base version of the vehicle with a diesel engine is priced at Rs 7.73 lakh.

“Aura will be India’s only sedan equipped with BS 6 Diesel 1.2 litre Ecotorq engine, offering superior power, performance and fuel efficiency,” S S Kim, managing director and chief executive, Hyundai Motor India said here.

Kim hoped that the Aura would help Hyundai gain market share in the highly competitive compact sedan market which witnesses sales of more than three lakh units per year. The launch comes at a time when Maruti had announced that it would no longer offer smaller diesel engines, signalling an end to the diesel variant of the Dzire.

A Hyundai statement said the 1.2 litre petrol variants of Aura come with fuel efficiency of 20.5 and 20.1 kilometer per litre for manual and AMT versions, respectively.

The 1.2 litre diesel manual trims come with fuel efficiency of 25.35 km per litre while the AMT versions will run 25.4 km to a litre, it added.

The one litre turbo petrol, which only comes with a manual transmission, comes with a fuel efficiency of 20.5 km per litre, HMIL said.

The vehicle also comes with various features such as a wireless mobile charger, driver rear view monitor, touch screen infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, audio remote start phone app, air curtain and cruise control.