Hyundai launches Aura sedan with BS6 engines

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on Thursday, unveiled the new Hyundai Aura sedan with BS6 engines. This is the successor to the Xcent.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Hyundai Aura is a new benchmark product in the segment demonstrating Hyundai’s strong commitment to offer the highest quality and feature-rich products to the customers.”

“The Aura will be first sedan equipped with Kappa 1-litre BS6 T-GDI petrol and 1.2-litre BS6 Ecotorq diesel engine, offering superior power, performance and fuel efficiency. With stunning and modern design, powerful performance and 12 segment unique features along with best service warranty package, we are confident that it will meet the aspirations of millennials setting a new trend in modern mobility,” he added.

The Aura features unique twin boomerang daytime running lamps (DRL) integrated with premium satin front grille with projector type headlamps and fog lamps.

It features a strong body structure with integrated 65% advanced high strength steel (AHSS+HSS) application that ensures light body weight with high strength. Its rigid structure is equipped with advanced ring structure application allowing increased static and dynamic stiffness for superior safety, low NVH and superior handling along with advanced safety system to provide the best active and passive safety.

The sedan features an advanced 8.0 touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple Car Play) along with Arkamys premium sound, 5.3 digital speedometer and multi information display and wireless charging. The most unique driving rear view monitor for rear view display on screen while driving forward, iBlue audio remote smartphone app, outside chrome door handle, eco coating, air curtain, premium cabin with bronze colour inserts and spacious rear cabin to name a few.

The Aura has the option of 3 years/ 100,000 kms or 4 years/ 50,000 kms or 5 years/ 40,000 kms along with roadside assistance.