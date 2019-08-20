Hyundai launches BS6-compliant Grand i10 NIOS

Korean auto giant Hyundai launched the third generation Grand i10 NIOS here on Tuesday.

The most significant part is that the petrol variant is compliant with the upcoming new BS6 emission norms. This is Hyundai’s first engine to be launched in compliance with BS6 norms. This launch comes close on the heels of the automaker launching their electric vehicle Kona not very long ago.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine prices will vary from Rs 4.99 to 7.13 lakh, ex-showroom pan India, in the Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta variants. The Grand i10 will also be available with a 1.2-litre diesel engine that will cost from Rs 6.70 to 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom pan India, in the Magna, Sportz and Asta variants. Hyundai has also rolled out automatic transmission variants.

The petrol engine will give just over 20 Km to the litre and the diesel will give 26.2 Kmph, both ARAI certified figures.

Speaking at the launch, Hyundai India MD and CEO SS Kim said: “It is a difficult auto market now in India. But we have made a car that is future ready. It is stylish, has smart connectivity convenience and has been made to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

The exterior and interiors have been designed with keeping the youth in mind, the company said. The Grand i10 has a 20.25 cm (8 inch) touchscreen infotainment system that has smartphone connectivity features, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, voice recognition function along with Hyundai’s iBlue smartphone app support and Arkamys premium audio system. The car also has a first-in-segment wireless phone charging feature.

The Grand i10 is available in Aqua Teal, Alpha Blue, Titan Grey with an interior pack of dual tone grey interiors and two dual tone options that will have black interiors with Aqua Teal and Red colour inserts.

In terms of safety, the Grand i10 has standard features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and seatbelt pretensioner with load limiter. Some of the first-in-segment features are emergency stop signal as standard and also a driver rear view monitor (the driver can see live traffic behind the car while driving).

Hyundai also announced a variable warranty options in which customers can choose from three years/ 100,000 Km, 4 years/ 50,000 Km or 5 years/ 40,000 Km.