Hyundai launches i20 premium hatchback, priced from Rs 6.79 lakh 

Hyundai Motor India Limited on Thursday launched the new i20 premium hatchback. The introductory ex-showroom price begins at Rs 6.79 lakh.

It is being offered in the options of 1.2-litre Kappa (BS6) petrol (5MT/ IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi (BS6) diesel (6MT) and the 1.0 l Kappa turbo GDi (BS6) petrol (iMT/ 7DCT) on the all-new i20. The intelligent manual transmission (iMT) is a new transmission for the i20.

The i20 rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, among others.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer centric organisation, we have developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing to life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India.”

The fourth generation i20 is built on the K Platform.

On the outside, it features LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs, projector fog lamps and Z-shaped LED tail lamps.

It also comes with blue ambient lighting, leather seat upholstery, electric sunroof, air purifier, wireless charger with cooling pad, sliding front armrest, rear seat armrest, tilt and telescopic steering.

In terms of connectivity, the i20 has the BlueLink that offers 50 connected car features including over-the-air updates (OTA). Other features that can be accessed are climate control, fan speed control, air flow direction and air-intake type control (fresh/ circulation), radio, media, navigation assistance, dial by number, tracking of live cricket scores, among others.

Other features include digital cluster with TFT multi-information display offering individual tyre pressure, drive info, fuel economy, parking warning and turn by turn navigation.

Safety features include 66 per cent advanced and high strength steel, six airbags, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, emergency stop signal, ISOFIX child seat, driver rear view monitor, dual airbags driver and co-passenger, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, among others.