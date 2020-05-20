Hyundai launches new Verna

Hyundai Motor India, on Wednesday, launched the new Verna. It is priced from Rs 9.3 to 15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The new Verna is an all-rounder sedan with human technology connect comprising futuristic design, smart connect, ingenious detailing and superior dynamics for new age aspirational customers.”

The new Verna will be offered in BS-VI diesel and petrol engines with 1.0 litre turbo GDI engine with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, 1.5 litre BS-VI petrol with 6-speed manual transmission and intelligent variable transmission and 1.5 litre BS-VI diesel with 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission.

The new car also sports LED headlamps and dark chrome radiator grille. The turbo trim offers twin tip muffler, glossy black grille and all black interiors. The new Verna also sports R16 dual tone styled steel wheel and new diamond cut alloys.

Other features of the new Verna include digital cluster, front ventilated seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, 20.32 cm touchscreen AVNT with HD display, driver rear view monitor, paddle shifter, wireless charger and electric sunroof.

For connectivity, the Verna has the Hyundai Blue Link, which has an inbuilt and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform. With this, safety, security, remote operations, vehicle relationship management, geographic information services, alert services, voice recognition and many other features are possible.