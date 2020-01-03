Hyundai Motor India opens bookings for Aura sedan

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, on Friday, announced that booking for the Aura is open. Bookings can be done on the company website as well as at dealerships by paying Rs 10,000.

Hyundai said that the global launch will be in India on January 21.

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We mark the beginning of the new decade with the commencement of bookings for the Hyundai Aura. With its modern and unique design, we are confident that Hyundai Aura will make a mark in its segment.”

The Hyundai Aura is also the first sedan in its segment with a 1.0 Kappa BS6 Turbo GDI Petrol and 1.2 BS6 Ecotorq diesel engine.

The Aura features unique twin boomerang daytime running lamps (DRL) integrated with premium satin front grille with projector-type headlamps and fog lamps.

It features a strong body structure with integrated 65% advanced high strength steeAHSS+HSS) application that ensures light bodyweight with high strength. Its rigid structure is equipped with an advanced ring structure application allowing increased static and dynamic stiffness for superior safety, low NVH and superior handling along with advanced safety system to provide the best active and passive safety.

The sedan features an advanced 8.0 touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple Car Play) along with Arkamys premium sound, 5.3 digital speedometer and multi-information display and wireless charging. The most unique driving rearview monitor for rearview display on screen while driving forward, iBlue audio remote smartphone app, outside chrome door handle, eco coating, air curtain, premium cabin with bronze colour inserts and spacious rear cabin to name a few.