Hyundai to bring N Line cars to India in 2021 

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced the introduction of N Line range of cars for India. Hyundai will introduce the first N Line model for India in 2021.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “As the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been redefining the mobility landscape with products that take customer aspirations to new heights. The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism. As an organisation committed to India, Hyundai has been introducing superior products and services for customers. We have surpassed customer expectations and assumed leadership across various segments by winning the hearts and minds of our most valued customers. With the N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age millennial and Gen Z buyers.

“To augment customer delight, we will introduce a new N Line model in 2021 and subsequently launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years,” he added.

The company said that it will will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values: motorsport-inspired styling cues, accessible for all and everyday excitement.

To amplify sportiness and fun driving experiences, N Line cars will feature motorsports inspired styling cues creating a playful appeal. Hyundai N Line draws strong synergies from motorsports that has led to the creation of visually differentiated styling to perfectly compliment the individualistic aspirations of customers.