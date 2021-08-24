Hyundai unveils i20 under N Line; aims to bring in more models in next few years

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled and opened bookings for its highly anticipated i20 N Line, the first model to debut under Hyundai’s N Line range of cars for India.

The N Line is derived from the motorsport-inspired line with more powerful engines and also stying. The company said that the i10 N Line can also be booked online or at Hyundai Signature Dealerships across the country for Rs 25,000 only.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai, we aspire to breathe life into dreams, ideas and imagination, creating smart mobility solutions that ignite the senses and realise the aspirations of our customers. The N Line range will introduce customers to a car that truly epitomise driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experiences are accessible to all. Our first model to spearhead the range introduction to India, the i20 N Line has now been unveiled, once again showcasing our commitment to redefining mobility for Indian customers. Hyundai i20 N Line personifies the fusion of driving excitement, energetic design and advanced technology, to create a car that truly delivers everyday excitement.”

On the exterior, the i20 N Line gets a chequered flag-inspired front grille that also boldly displays the N Line logo. Featuring a Sporty two-tone bumper with a dedicated design and athletic red inserts, i20 N Line projects an aerodynamic and sporty allure. Additionally, front aggressive hood lines amplify the dynamic and sporty look of i20 N Line.

Over to the side, the dynamic and sporty image is characterized by R16 diamond cut alloy wheels with N Logo on the hub. Accentuating the hatchback’s energetic stance, i20 N Line has been equipped with red front brake callipers while it has side sill garnish with athletic red inserts.

At the rear, there is a sporty tail gate spoiler with side wings. A dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish rounds up the i20 N Line’s design, while the twin tip muffler builds on the hatchback’s sporty and athletic imagery. The i20 N Line will also feature the N Line emblem on the tailgate, a feature unique to India.

At the interior, the i20 N Line has chequered flag design artificial leather seats with N Logo, athletic red interior highlights, red ambient lights, sporty metal pedals, iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) gear knob with N Logo, DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gear knob with N Logo and 3-spoke steering wheel with N Logo.

At the heart of the i20 N Line is a 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine that is offered with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine is tuned to produce 120 ps at 6000 rpm of maximum power and 172 Nm from 1500 to 4000 rpm of maximum torque. With this configuration, i20 N Line is capable of achieving a 0 – 100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds (based on internal testing). The i20 N Line achieves a mileage of 20 kmpl, the company claimed.

The i20 N Line has been equipped with paddle shifters for seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7 DCT) variants.

The i20 N Line offers advanced drive controls with standard safety features such as all four disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control (HAC) and vehicle stability management (VSM).

The i20 N Line features a 26.03 cm (10.25") HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system and digital cluster with TFT multi-information display (MID).

The i20 N Line will take connected car solutions to a new level in the segment through Hyundai Bluelink with over-the-air (OTA) map updates (16 free OTA map updates over 8 years). Offering a total of 58 connected features, i20 N Line also gets new VR (Voice Recognition) commands such as: Welcome Message “Hi, Hyundai welcomes you, Enjoy a safe and pleasant drive”, driver side window controls, sunroof controls (open/ close), where am I? (navigation assistance), live soccer score and contact information.

Other safety features include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (with individual tyre pressure indicator), driver rear view monitor, automatic headlamps, emergency stop signal and puddle lamps with welcome function.

Other features include a Bose Premium seven-speaker system wireless charger with cooling pad, smart entry with push button start/ stop, smartphone connectivity - Apple Carplay and Android Auto, cruise control, rear AC vents and glovebox cooling.

