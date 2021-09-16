India-bound Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV unveiled 

Citroen on Thursday showcased the new India-bound C3 sub-compact sports utility vehicle. The company said that the SUV is set to be launched in the first half of 2022.

The company said that the new C3 is the first model in a family of three vehicles aimed at the international market, developed and produced in India and South America and which will be launched in those two regions over the next three years.

“Ensuring Citroen’s future requires a greater international presence, by becoming stronger in all the markets in which we operate, including South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and China, and by opening up to others, including India, which will soon become the third-largest market in the world. We are rolling out an ambitious product plan in order to achieve this, which will see the launch of three internationally-oriented models in three years,” said, Vincent Cobee, Citroen CEO.

“Models designed, developed and produced in strategic regions and which will fully represent Citroen’s identity in terms of style and on-board peace of mind. New C3 is a vital part of this international ramp-up and the first stage of the growth strategy. This hatchback, less than 4m long, is aimed at a major segment in India and South America. Modern, connected and tailored to local uses, it is perfectly placed to support Citroen’s growth," he added.

The company added that the future Citroens will be produced in the relevant regions with a very high level of local integration, reflecting the company’s commitment in the countries and a strategy aimed at controlling costs.

“The C3 is a very crucial part of our India growth journey and will be the backbone of our local development strategy. This car fits right into the heart of the Indian market where 70 per cent of the demand of for sub-four metre cars and 50 per cent of customers are first-time buyers. This segment has been growing rapidly and C3 will fit right in with its affordability and attractiveness. Our teams in India and Paris have collaborated and developed this car with over 90 per cent localisation. Our ecosystem here includes a strong supplier base that enables right product positioning with high quality standards,” Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD, Stellantis India.

“We will be leveraging our R&D Centre in Chennai, Vehicle Assembly Plant at Thiruvallur and the powertrain plant at Hosur (Tamil Nadu), in India to further boost localisation efforts. We have also built a world-class purchasing hub that we will leverage for ensuring uninterrupted part supplies and affordability. As we enter the mainstream segments, our network will expand for customers to experience the phygital La Maison Citroen showrooms and L’Atelier workshops in more and more cities," he added.