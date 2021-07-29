Initial signs of recovery in PV segment, says report 

There are initial signs of recovery, particularly in the passenger vehicle segment in July, as per a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Also, the fear of a third Covid-19 wave seems to be having an effect on the industry.

“July is a seasonally slow month, and the current demand situation represents initial signs of recovery. While there is negative sentiment due to the fear of a third Covid-19 wave, this seems to have had a higher impact on two-wheelers than passenger vehicles," it said.

“Inquiry levels for PVs have improved and are expected to convert to bookings once the inauspicious period is behind. Two-wheelers is still a laggard. Tractor demand has seen seasonal decline. Commercial vehicles recovery has also been slower,” the report added.

“Our interaction with leading industry channel partners reflects mixed sentiments of optimism and uncertainty surrounding the noise of the third Covid-19 wave. PV demand was boosted by wage revisions for government employees, while 2W demand recovery was very slow. M&HCV demand is expected to recover towards the end of 2QFY22 - as the infrastructure segment is seasonally slow due to the monsoons and cargo is impacted by low freight availability. Tractor demand has also eased due to seasonality, and commercial demand is picking up gradually,” the report further revealed.

The report further said: “In Jul'21, 2W wholesale volumes are estimated to reach Jul'19 levels (+14 per cent YoY), CVs would decline marginally by nearly 2 per cent on a two-year CAGR (vs +90 per cent YoY).

“LCV would come in flat on a two-year CAGR (+52.5 per cent YoY), while M&HCV would post a nearly 6 per cent CAGR decline (+182 per cent YoY). PV (+19 per cent CAGR; +47 per cent YoY) and Tractor (+28 per cent CAGR; +32 per cent YoY) are the only segments to report higher volumes v/s Jul'19 levels," it added.

When it comes to two-wheelers, the report said: “Demand recovery is very slow, attributable to rising fuel prices, the impact of the second COVID wave in 2W markets and the fear of a third wave, to some extent.

“E-Scooters (TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak) are slowly receiving inquiries after incentives were offered by the government through various EV policies. Inventory in the system stands at around 45-60 days," it said.

As far as passenger vehicles are concerned, the report said: “The strong demand momentum has continued. Inquiry levels are healthy and up by nearly 10 per cent over July '19 levels, while bookings are flat. Salary increases for government employees have also created PV demand, leading to higher retail.

“With the surge in fuel prices and increased penetration of CNG in newer cities, demand for CNG-run vehicles has increased, benefitting MSIL. The Bolero Neo, recently launched by MM, has created quite the buzz and may take away some of the sales of the old Bolero and XUV300 models. All OEMs have a waiting period of one to four months. Inventory in the system is around 10-20 days.

“MSIL/ TTMT's PV is expected to post a nearly 21 per cent/ 56.5 per cent two-year volume CAGR (+47 per cent/ 74 per cent YoY), while MM's UV would see a nearly 2 per cent two-year CAGR decline (+30 per cent YoY)," it added.