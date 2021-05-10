Isuzu Motors India launches V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X 

Isuzu Motors India on Monday launched the BS-VI V-Cross variants and added an all-new model Isuzu Hi-Lander and a new V-Cross Z AT variant. The company also launched the BS-VI compliant mu-X models.

The company now offers the V-Cross Z Prestige (4WD/ AT), V-Cross Z (4WD/ MT), V-Cross Z (2WD/ AT), Hi-Lander (2WD/ MT) and the MU-X (4WD/ AT and 2WD/ AT).

It will be an attractive introductory price of Rs 19.98 lakh (Ex-showroom Chennai) for the V-Cross Z (2WD/ AT) and Rs 16.98 lakh (Ex-showroom Chennai) for the Hi-Lander (2WD/ MT) on limited stock. The MU-X SUV has been priced at Rs 33.23 lakh and Rs 35.19 lakh respectively for the 4x2 and 4x4 variants respectively.

The MU-X takes on the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner and Legender.

Isuzu Motors India had unveiled India’s first ‘Adventure Utility Vehicle' the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross at the Auto Expo 2016.

The BS-VI range comes with a modern and lightweight 1.9-litre Ddi (diesel) engine producing a power output of 163 ps and a peak torque of 360 Nm from 2000-2500

The vehicles are equipped with Variable Geometric Turbocharger with position sensor that allows effective fuel burn. An effective set of After Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and A-SCR (Active Selective Catalyst Reduction) enable the vehicles to effectively manage treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. This is further assisted with an electronically controlled Hot and Cold EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system for optimal treatment management.

It comes with a new six-speed manual transmission introduced in the BS-VI range which is a first in-category feature in the pick-up vehicle segment. It also comes with GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) that enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition. The six-speed automatic transmission keeps the vehicle avoids over-revving.

The new Isuzu Hi-Lander sports a bolder look with an attractive grey grille and bumper design. It has the high ride suspension that offers higher ground clearance, wider track with a longer wheelbase. Further highlights include new headlamp design, grey outside rear-view mirrors, body coloured door handles, 16-inch wheels and chrome tailgate handle.

The AC system can be adjusted with the three dials on the centre console. The Hi-Lander is equipped with parking sensors mounted on the rear bumper.

The Hi-Lander and V-Cross variants come with 3D design instrument with chrome rings providing high intensity display with pertinent information and menu options. For the second-row passengers, additional AC vents are offered along with second row USB charging port.

The V-Cross has PESS (Passive Entry and Start-Stop System) for convenience and safety. The PESS feature allows easy access to the vehicle while adding convenience of starting & stopping the engine at the press of a button. The V-Cross variants also come with steering mounted audio controls and a 7-inch touchscreen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4WD variants are equipped with terrain command feature shift-on-fly drive mode, high ride suspension that offers high ground clearance, wider track with longer wheel base. The V-Cross variants are equipped with Reverse parking sensors and a rear camera for ease of parking.

Safety features include Brake Override System, which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking, height adjustable seat-belt with pre-tensioner and load limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, front and rear crumple zones, air bags, cross car front beam, door side intrusion, collapsible steering column, and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. The V-Cross Z Prestige variant has ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with TCS (Traction Control System), HDC (Hill Descent Control), four-Channel, four-Sensor ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution).

The Isuzu MU-X is a seven-seater SUV with a 1.9L Ddi (diesel) engine delivering 163 ps of power and 360 Nm of torque from 2000-2500rpm.

Tsuguo Fukumura, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said: “Isuzu’s passenger vehicles range of pick-ups and SUVs have been consistently well-received since launch. Being a game-changer, they have been able to create positive impression and satiate the aspirational vehicle needs for discerning customers. We are delighted to expand our offering in this segment with addition of the Hi-Lander and V-Cross Z 4x2 AT variant to cater to a larger audience. The new Isuzu passenger vehicles are developed to truly enhance the value proposition with best-in-class design, performance, comfort, safety, and driving pleasure for our valued customers.”

He further added: “India is a key market for us, and we will continue to bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles and our new BS-VI range embodies these characteristics.”