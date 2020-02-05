It’s all about electric at the Auto Expo

It was all about clean electric mobility in the future as the Auto Expo 2020 began at the India Expo Mart on Wednesday.

Though media interest was quite good, there is no doubt about the fact that the absence of many auto majors is a bit of a dampener for the biennial show. Reeling under a slowdown, there was little manufacturer interest for the event.

However, those who are participating certainly put up a good show. India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki unveiled a stunning concept car – the Futuro-e – that has a flowing bodyline and unlike the typical boxish-looking SUV. However, there is no indication as to when a production version will materialise.

Another Indian auto major – Mahindra – showcased the stunning-looking Funster concept car in a convertible version that has doors opening upwards. Renault too showcased a few concept electric cars that were absolute stunners and very futuristic looking. And so did Hyundai, MG Motor and Kia Motor. It is quite clear that all automakers are seriously gearing up for clean mobility.

One concept car showcase that definitely stole the show was the Tata Sierra. The SUV was quite popular in the ’90s and it was a real, but good, surprise to see the Indian automaker come up with a Sierra concept.

Making their entry into India, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors showcased several of their products. GWM were in a display hall along with MG Motor, Kia Motor and Hyundai. In this hall, the coronavirus precaution was quite obvious with a good number of people wearing masks.

More showcases and concepts are expected on Thursday too.