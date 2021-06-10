Jaguar F-Pace launched at Rs 69.99 lakh 

Jaguar F-Pace launched at Rs 69.99 lakh 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 12:50 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday launched the new Jaguar F-Pace in India and also began deliveries. 

The new Jaguar F-Pace is priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The new F-Pace is available for the first time in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 KW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers a power of 150 KW and 430 Nm of torque.   

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The new Jaguar F-Pace sets a new benchmark in aesthetic and luxury appeal. It’s enhanced and stunning looks are bound to attract existing and new customers who will also get a superior connected-car experience from this iconic luxury performance SUV.” 

The new exterior design gives the F-Pace a cleaner presence that features a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge. The enlarged grille features Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem. A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-Pace, for a more assured dynamic presence. New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ daytime running light (DRL).  

At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic, first previewed on the all-electric I-Pace, to accentuate the width of the vehicle. There is also a new bumper design.  

Other key features include Row 2 Seat with power recline, four zone climate control, interactive driver display and fixed panoramic roof. 

The new Jaguar F-Pace features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology with a 28.95 cm curved glass HD touchscreen, cabin air ionisation, 3D surround camera, Meridian audio system, smartphone pack and remote (with e-call and b-call functionality). 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Auto
Jaguar Land Rover
SUV

What's Brewing

First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded

First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded

Salt erosion decaying world's oldest cave painting

Salt erosion decaying world's oldest cave painting

Is cultural appropriation a crime?

Is cultural appropriation a crime?

What's in a slap? France thinks over Macron assault

What's in a slap? France thinks over Macron assault

 