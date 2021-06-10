Jaguar F-Pace launched at Rs 69.99 lakh 

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday launched the new Jaguar F-Pace in India and also began deliveries.

The new Jaguar F-Pace is priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new F-Pace is available for the first time in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 KW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers a power of 150 KW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The new Jaguar F-Pace sets a new benchmark in aesthetic and luxury appeal. It’s enhanced and stunning looks are bound to attract existing and new customers who will also get a superior connected-car experience from this iconic luxury performance SUV.”

The new exterior design gives the F-Pace a cleaner presence that features a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge. The enlarged grille features Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem. A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-Pace, for a more assured dynamic presence. New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ daytime running light (DRL).

At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic, first previewed on the all-electric I-Pace, to accentuate the width of the vehicle. There is also a new bumper design.

Other key features include Row 2 Seat with power recline, four zone climate control, interactive driver display and fixed panoramic roof.

The new Jaguar F-Pace features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology with a 28.95 cm curved glass HD touchscreen, cabin air ionisation, 3D surround camera, Meridian audio system, smartphone pack and remote (with e-call and b-call functionality).