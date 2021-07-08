Jaguar Land Rover India launches Defender 90 from Rs 76.57 lakh 

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday launched the sales of the Defender 90 sports utility vehicle. Prices of Defender 90 start from Rs 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Defender 90 SUV is available in three powertrain options: 2.0-litre petrol delivering power of 300 ps and torque of 400 Nm, 3.0-litre petrol delivering power of 400 ps and torque of 550 Nm and 3.0-litre diesel delivering power of 300 ps and torque of 650 Nm.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The demand for the Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of the Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of the Defender and Land Rover brand. We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.”

The Defender 90 offers six seat practicality due to the front central jump seat. It embraces 21st century technologies and features Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface and its own back-up battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

Configurable terrain response allows drivers to fine-tune the set-up of the vehicle to suit the precise off-road conditions like never before. The Terrain Response 2 system also includes a new Wade programme to provide the ultimate reassurance when driving through water by optimising all of the vehicle systems accordingly.

The New Defender 90 is available in several models including Defender, X-Dynamic and Defender X. Furthermore, Defender and X-Dynamic will come with S, SE and HSE Specification Packs.

The company added that customers will be able to personalise their vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four accessory packs – the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban.