Jaguar Land Rover launches Discovery Sport worth Rs 57.06 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India, on Thursday, launched the 2020 Discovery Sport SUV.

It is available in the S and R-Dynamic SE derivatives and now has a BS-VI compliant 183 KW Ingenium turbocharged petrol powertrain and 132 KW Ingenium turbocharged diesel powertrain options. It is priced at Rs 57.06 lakh for the S derivative and Rs 60.89 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The New Discovery Sport is a bold evolution of the original design, incorporating the latest in technological advancements. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.”

The new Discovery Sport has new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights and rear LED lights. On the inside, it sports a new SportShift gear selector crafted from premium materials. The new Discovery Sport has a cabin air ionization technology.

On the infotainment front, it has the Land Rover InControl Touch Pro infotainment, fitted standard, and available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Smart Settings use artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences, adjusting massage and seat positions, music and climate settings and steering column positioning to suit each driver. Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is also introduced for the first time within the lower centre console, along with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

It also has the Meridian Audio system providing state-of-the-art entertainment. InControl remote and protect app allows the user to interact with the Discovery Sport from anywhere.

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport has All Wheel Drive and Hill Descent Control with All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC).