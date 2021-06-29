Jaguar Land Rover launches Range Rover Sport SVR from Rs 2.19 crore  

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday launched the Range Rover Sport SVR at a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The Range Rover Sport SVR is offered with SVR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 575 ps and torque of 700 Nm and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said: “Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury.”

The company said that the vehicle is designed, engineered and developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK. It is made of a robust all-aluminium architecture.

The SVR has a controlled pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

It also has a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology.