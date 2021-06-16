Jaguar Land Rover launches Velar from Rs 79.87 lakh 

Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday launched the new Range Rover Velar sports utility vehicle from Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The company announced that deliveries have begun.

The Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 KW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers a power of 150 KW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUVs in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever.”

The new Range Rover Velar comes with exciting new features such as 3D surround camera, electronic air suspension, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter and new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The Range Rover Velar offers all-wheel drive capability on every terrain.