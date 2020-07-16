Jawa Perak deliveries from July 20

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has announced that deliveries of the Jawa Perak will begin from July 20 across India.

India’s first factory custom motorbike has a 334cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine that produces 30.64 ps of power and 32.74 Nm of torque. This BS-VI engine is connected to a 6-speed transmission.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends, said: “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl. We are proud of our creation and today we offer it to our customers to enjoy. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders.”

The Jawa Perak is priced at Rs 1,94,500, ex-showroom, Delhi.