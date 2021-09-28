JLR opens pre-bookings for I-Pace in India 

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday announced that the bookings have been opened for the new Jaguar I-Pace Black in India.

The company said that the Jaguar I-Pace has achieved global recognition and won multiple awards for its outstanding design. Now, the all-electric performance SUV’s appeal is heightened further by the creation of the I-Pace Black.

This exclusive new addition to the I-PACE range benefits from an enhanced specification which includes as standard a number of additional features including the Black Pack and panoramic roof. The contemporary look is accentuated by the 48.26 cm (19-inch) Diamond Turned with Gloss Dark Grey contrast wheels. The I-Pace Black is available in the full range of colors, including Aruba and Farallon Pearl black premium metallic paints.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The I-Pace Black enhances the appeal of this multi award winning battery electric vehicle, making it even more distinctive and desirable.”

It comes with gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges and ebony leather sports seats and gloss black trim finishers are complemented by an ebony headliner. It also has a 90 KWh battery delivers 294 KW and 696 Nm of instant torque, enabling acceleration from 0-100 Kmph in just 4.8 seconds.