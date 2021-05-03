Kia India goes in for complete rebranding exercise

Kia Motors recently announced a change in brand strategy and even dropped ‘Motors’ from the company name, thus making it just Kia India. This brand relaunch is part of the company’s transition from being purely an automaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

In line with the change, Kia India also intends to attain full capacity utilisation of its manufacturing facility in Anantapur in a move to facilitate faster production and delivery of its vehicles.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India said: “We are changing our name from Kia Motors to Kia India. Cars will be our forte but we are looking at mobility solutions for the India market. This mobility solution will depend on country to country depending on what the customer wants. For example, due to the pandemic, there will be a lot of digitisation. And digitisation is going to be a very integral part of our strategy.” He also explained that it could be anything that makes the ownership experience of the customer easier.

The semiconductor shortage has hit the automobile industry hard. While some manufacturers really have borne the brunt of the shortage and even shut plants for a while, others have been able to manage. So far, Kia has not been hit that much. And the Kia and Sonet with new logos are out.

“So far as the supply situation is concerned, we are pretty much on track. There are minor hiccups that we see but nothing major as of now. There should be no reason we should be looking at any kind of plant shutdown. Despite five states under lockdown, we still have a lot of demand from the market. But we are closely seeing how the markets are moving in this pandemic situation,” Brar explained.

Regarding capacity and future expansion to full utilisation, Brar said: “Right now, the situation is very fluid. The good thing is that unlike last time there is no complete lockdown and it took till September before the market really bounced back. This time, it is in phases and not a complete India lockdown. So, we were tracking something like 18 to 20,000 a month. We will know how the average is over the next couple of months and if everything goes well, we are looking in the excess of 200,0000. That is what we will aspire to do if things come under control.”

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said: "Originally we had planned 350,000 per year. But somehow, we have not reached that capacity. There is high demand from the market and maybe a few months later, we can start to utilise more of our capacity and next year we hope to reach the maximum production capacity."

Park further said: “Regarding the new future launch, we are focusing on the MPV and SUV segment. We will continue to focus on this segment.

“There is high demand for the make in India vehicles, but the domestic market is the first priority for us,” he added.

In reply to a question, Brar said: “Customers are looking at subscriptions instead of leasing. We are also seeing how we can ramp up our used car business as well. People want connected cars and more features from it. We will look at the mobility solutions going further.”

On another note, he said: “Our CEO spoke about electrification all across the globe and I also spoke about bringing in different things will mean different things for different countries. What we feel is that there are a lot of challenges currently about launching EVs in the market. We are very closely monitoring the EV market and when the time is right, we will be prepared with our cars, but right now we are at the study stage."