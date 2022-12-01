Kia India logs 69% rise in total sales at 24,025 units in November

Kia India logs 69% rise in total sales in November

Flagship SUV Seltos led the sales with 9,284 vehicles

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 01 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 15:29 ist
Kia India said it also delivered 128 units of EV6 in the domestic market, taking the total EV6 deliveries to 296 units. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kia India on Thursday reported a 69 per cent rise in total sales at 24,025 units in November this year.

The company had sold 14,214 units in the same month last year, Kia India said in a statement.

Flagship SUV Seltos led the sales with 9,284 vehicles with Sonet, Carens, and the Carnival recorded sales of 7,834, 6,360 and 419 units, respectively last month, it added.

Kia India said it also delivered 128 units of EV6 in the domestic market, taking the total EV6 deliveries to 296 units.

The company has been able to post healthy sales figures throughout this year due to improved customer sentiment and pent-up demand, Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The commencement of the third shift at the company's Anantapur Plant earlier this year and gradually improving supply chain has also helped streamline the delivery period and meet customer expectations, he added.

"However, we will remain observant of dynamic market conditions," Brar added. 

Kia India
Kia seltos
Automobile
Business News

