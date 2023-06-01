Kia India sales up 3% in May at 24,770 units

The company undertook a plant maintenance shutdown from May 15-20

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent to 24,770 units in May.

The company undertook a plant maintenance shutdown from May 15-20.

It had dispatched 24,079 units to dealers in May 2022.

While the overall domestic sales stood at 18,766 units, exports accounted for 6,004 units in May 2023.

Sonet sales stood at 8,251 units last month, while Seltos and Carens dispatches stood at 4,065 and 6,367 units, respectively.

The company also reported sales of 83 units of its electric offering EV6.

"Although we faced some production limitations due to our plant annual maintenance shutdown for a week in May which impacted our numbers, we are confident of strong performance in coming months," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company is witnessing a growing demand for the iMT range, he added.

"This month, iMT has contributed 38 per cent of our total sales," Brar said.

