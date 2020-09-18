Kia Motors launches Sonet compact SUV from Rs 6.71 lakh

Kia Motors India on Friday launched the compact SUV Sonet from Rs 6.71 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India) for the base HTE smartstream G1.2 5MT variant.

The compact SUV segment in India is a highly-competitive one with several players like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, among others, in the fray. The Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite are due to be launched soon.

The Sonet was first featured in the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. It will be produced for the domestic market first and will be exported later.

Kia Motors India is being offered in 17 variants, including two petrol engines, two diesel engines (WGT and VGT configurations), five transmissions and two trim levels – Tech Line and GT-Line.

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India said: “We are extremely excited about introducing Kia’s latest made-in-India car for the world, the Sonet, in India. The aggressive pricing has been arrived at to bring delight and offer incredible value to the young and the young-at-heart customer of the Sonet.

“As our endeavour has been to ensure there is a Sonet for virtually all customers in this category, it is being offered with the widest choice in this segment,” he added.

Two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and a 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged petrol direct injection) – are offered along with two 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engines (WGT & VGT configurations). The Sonet comes with five transmission options and includes five and six-speed manuals, a seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and the six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

Other features include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic information, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, Bose premium seven-speaker sound system with subwoofer, front ventilated driver and passenger seats, 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster, LED sound Mood lights, remote engine start via UVO Connect and smart key (automatic and manual transmission), over-the-air (OTA) map updates, multi-drive and traction modes for automatic models, wireless smartphone charger with cooling function, among others.