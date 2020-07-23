Kia Motors reveals rendering of Sonet compact SUV

Kia Motors India has revealed the first official rendering of the new production-ready Kia Sonet compact SUV.

The launch of the Sonet, scheduled for August 7, will throw another prominent player in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. This offering from the South Korean major will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, among others.

The Sonet concept vehicle was first showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo.

“With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. We also gave the new Kia Sonet an uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colours and materials that could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice-President and Head of Kia Design Centre at Kia Motors Corporation.

“As a whole, we believe the new Kia Sonet will be a fantastic SUV with a very compelling and attaching character to our young and young at heart, always connected customers in India and beyond, ” he added.

From what Kia showcased at the Auto Expo, it looks pretty stylish and could appeal to the customer. The rendering released on Thursday indicates a very muscular look, particularly when it comes to the front bumper and the hood. The front LED headlamp assembly also looks pretty futuristic. The roof rails promise to give the upcoming vehicle a real rugged look.

The Seltos SUV was Kia’s first offering in the Indian market and it has done pretty well. Kia then launched the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo.