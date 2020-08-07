Kia Motors unveils Sonet compact SUV

Kia Motors on Friday unveiled the production of its compact SUV – the Sonet in a digital global event. This will be the South Korean automaker’s third product in India after the Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV when it is launched next month.

The Sonet will thus enter the highly competitive compact SUV segment where the other players are the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and others. Toyota is coming up with the Urban Cruiser, while Nissan is going to launch the Magnite soon.

The Sonet was shown as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The company says that the Sonet will first be sold in India and then in other global markets.



Credit: DH Photo



“Kia Motors continues to be recognised globally through products which offer exquisite design and world-class quality. Everything about the all-new Sonet is uniquely Kia and is sure to delight both drivers and passengers,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Motors Corporation.

“With its aggressive and modern design language, fun-to-drive dynamics, and Kia’s latest high-tech features, the Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make Kia the brand of choice, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers. The Sonet fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the Kia brand,” he added.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the Sonet, which is made in India for the world. After the success of the Seltos and Carnival, we are confident that Kia will revolutionise yet another market segment in India with the Sonet by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of customers,” said Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India.

The Sonet will have Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille and flanked by LED DRLs (daytime running lights). The new vehicle sports a muscular look, particularly on the hood and doors.

This latest offering will be offered in two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. There will be a choice of five and six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT six-speed automatic and the new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual (iMT) transmissions.

Other features include 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic, air purifier, Bose premium seven-speaker audio with subwoofer, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, LED sound mood lighting, remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and smart key, among others.

When it comes to the safety aspect, the Sonet will have six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, vehicle stability management and brake assist, front and rear parking sensors, projector fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto headlamps, ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points, among others.