Kia reveals fifth-generation Sportage SUV 

Kia has revealed the fifth-generation Sportage sports utility vehicle.

Developed on a new architecture, the new Sportage is a combination of a driver-centric design with premium interiors.

Powering the Sportage will be the 1.6-litre TGDI powertrain that will put out 180 ps and 265 Nm of torque.

There is another engine option in the 2.0-litre diesel engine featuring a variable geometry turbocharger that develops 186 ps and 417 Nm of torque.

The 1.6-litre TGDI engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), while a six-speed manual transmission is also available. The new R2.0-litre diesel engine comes with an extensively re-engineered eight-speed automatic transmission.

The company said that the addition of a damper-controlled multi-disc torque converter enhances fuel efficiency by enlarging the lock-up range and improves the new Sportage’s overall driving characteristics. The revised eight-speed benefits from a newly designed transmission structure that reduces oil leakage and improves control stability and gear shift response.

Developed on an advanced architecture that encompasses the latest powertrain electrification innovations, the all-new Sportage range will also feature hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models that deliver an eco-friendly SUV package.

The new Sportage also has passive and active high-tech systems, including Kia’s comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

A Terrain Mode gives the Sportage ride capabilities in challenging conditions such as snow, mud and sand.

The Sportage is the first Kia vehicle to be available in long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase model variants depending on the region.

“Our new Sportage is a true inspiration for the SUV category in every sense,” said Artur Martins, Senior Vice-President and Head of Global Brand and Customer Experience Division at Kia Corporation. “Be it the forward-thinking design, stellar interior, next-generation tech, efficient and responsive powertrains, the highest levels in safety systems or the very latest engineering breakthroughs that guarantee a responsive and optimal drive – the all-new Sportage is the ultimate urban SUV.”

On the inside, it has a 12-inch touchscreen and advanced integrated controller for driver and passenger connectivity, functionality and usability needs. The 12-inch instrument cluster is equipped with the latest-generation full thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display for incredibly precise and clear graphics.

An ergonomic centre console has been optimally positioned for the driver and front passenger, providing storage, operating system configuration, cupholders and soft-touch switches. A smartphone charging bay offers high-speed wireless charging.

It has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm, a width of 1,865 mm, length of 4,660 mm and height of 1,660 mm. The all-new Sportage offers 1,050 mm legroom for second-row passengers and 1,000 mm headroom, while luggage capacity is 637 litres.

When it comes to the audio system, the Sportage has the Harman Kardon premium sound system.