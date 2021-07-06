Kia reveals fifth-generation Sportage SUV 

Kia has revealed the fifth-generation Sportage sports utility vehicle.
Developed on a new architecture, the new Sportage is a combination of a driver-centric design with premium interiors.
Powering the Sportage will be the 1.6-litre TGDI powertrain that will put out 180 ps and 265 Nm of torque.
There is another engine option in the 2.0-litre diesel engine featuring a variable geometry turbocharger that develops 186 ps and 417 Nm of torque.
The 1.6-litre TGDI engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), while a six-speed manual transmission is also available. The new R2.0-litre diesel engine comes with an extensively re-engineered eight-speed automatic transmission.
The company said that the addition of a damper-controlled multi-disc torque converter enhances fuel efficiency by enlarging the lock-up range and improves the new Sportage’s overall driving characteristics. The revised eight-speed benefits from a newly designed transmission structure that reduces oil leakage and improves control stability and gear shift response.
Developed on an advanced architecture that encompasses the latest powertrain electrification innovations, the all-new Sportage range will also feature hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models that deliver an eco-friendly SUV package.
The new Sportage also has passive and active high-tech systems, including Kia’s comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
A Terrain Mode gives the Sportage ride capabilities in challenging conditions such as snow, mud and sand.
The Sportage is the first Kia vehicle to be available in long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase model variants depending on the region.
“Our new Sportage is a true inspiration for the SUV category in every sense,” said Artur Martins, Senior Vice-President and Head of Global Brand and Customer Experience Division at Kia Corporation. “Be it the forward-thinking design, stellar interior, next-generation tech, efficient and responsive powertrains, the highest levels in safety systems or the very latest engineering breakthroughs that guarantee a responsive and optimal drive – the all-new Sportage is the ultimate urban SUV.”
On the inside, it has a 12-inch touchscreen and advanced integrated controller for driver and passenger connectivity, functionality and usability needs. The 12-inch instrument cluster is equipped with the latest-generation full thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display for incredibly precise and clear graphics.
An ergonomic centre console has been optimally positioned for the driver and front passenger, providing storage, operating system configuration, cupholders and soft-touch switches. A smartphone charging bay offers high-speed wireless charging.
It has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm, a width of 1,865 mm, length of 4,660 mm and height of 1,660 mm. The all-new Sportage offers 1,050 mm legroom for second-row passengers and 1,000 mm headroom, while luggage capacity is 637 litres.
When it comes to the audio system, the Sportage has the Harman Kardon premium sound system.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath
Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair
Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?
'Custodial murder': Outrage over Stan Swamy's death
DH Toon | Stan Swamy passes away, straw, sipper remain
Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Race, evolution and the science of human origins
Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz