KTM launches 790 Duke superbike

KTM has launched the 790 Duke on Monday at an introductory price of Rs 8,63,945 (ex- showroom, India).

Bookings have started at select dealerships Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati.

This mid-weight superbike will compete with the Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821, Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha MT-09 and Suzuki GSX-S750.

The bike is powered by the 799cc LC8c parallel twin engine that is housed in a light frame. This liquid-cooled eight-valve, DOHC unit delivers 87 Nm at 8000 rpm and 105 hp of power.

The bike also has aids like Motorcycle Stability Control with Cornering ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control and Motorcycle Slip Regulation.

Financing for the bike can be done through Bajaj Auto Finance Ltd. with a downpayment of Rs 1.70 lakh and EMI of Rs 19,000 for five years.

Other highlights of the KTM 790 Duke:

Ultralight tubular chromium molybdenum steel frame with cast aluminum subframe for weight savings.

Cornering ABS by Bosch with lean angle sensitive Motorcycle Stability Control.

Quickshifter+ with Motor Slip Regulation (MSR) for smooth clutchless up and down-shifting.

Sport, Street, Rain and Track ride modes with varying Throttle Response and Motorcycle Traction Control.

Track mode with customisation and nine-step adjustable traction control, Adjustable Throttle Response, Switchable ABS with launch control.

43 mm open-cartridge upside down front forks by WP.

Gas assisted WP rear shock with progressive spring and preload adjustment.

Multi-functional dashboard with full-color TFT display.

Tapered aluminum handlebar adjustable to four positions on the triple clamp and can be rotated in three further positions.

LED headlight and LED daytime running lights.