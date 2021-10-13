KTM launches RC 125, RC 200 Gen-2 in India 

KTM has launched the RC 125 and RC 200 in India.

The KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the ongoing model. The KTM RC 125 Gen-2 will be priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Notable new features on the KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 include: New adjustable handlebars, new LCD dash instrument cluster, increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 to 13.7 litres, new LED headlight on the KTM RC 200, new Halogen headlight on the KTM RC 125, new, larger airbox, all-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame, new Supermoto ABS on the KTM RC 200, new sharper taillight design, New lighter, high-strength wheels, New lighter 320mm front brake disc and 230 mm rear brake disc, curved radiator, stiffer hollow front axle, wind screen with unique laser texture, integrated front position lamp with front blinkers, aluminium cast and split pillion grab.

The India version of the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 retains all the above features as in the international version and comes in with an additional upgrade of all-new full LED headlamp unit.

The KTM RC Range Gen-2 features an all-new chassis - a steel trellis frame with bolt on subframe, lightweight wheels and brakes. With fully adjustable handlebar risers, the KTM RC Range combines track day ergonomics and everyday usability into a refined racing machine.

The KTM RC Range is powered by a state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. The new larger airbox allows the KTM RC Range to breathe easier, providing improved responsiveness and increased torque giving it an impressive off the line launch putting the KTM RC Range well and truly a head of the pack.

The new curved radiator ensures superior cooling for the engine. This improves airflow throughout the engine allowing the KTM RC Range to run cooler, giving it the optimal performance temperature needed to hit the apex or charge through rush-hour traffic.

Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. With a slew of upgrades, the new generation of the KTM RC 200 looks set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack inspired DNA to the streets. While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021.”

Bookings for the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 and KTM RC 125 Gen-2 are open at all KTM showrooms. Production of the KTM RC 200 has started and will be reaching showrooms soon. The KTM RC 125 will start reaching showrooms from next month.

The globally unveiled KTM RC 390 Gen-2 will be launched in India in a few months’ time, the company said.