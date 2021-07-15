Lamborghini Huracan STO launched at Rs 4.99 crore 

Automobili Lamborghini on Thursday launched the Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), a road-homologated super sports car, in India.

With its V10 naturally-aspirated engine, it produces 640 hp of power and a torque of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the rear-wheel drive Huracan STO delivers acceleration of 0-100 Kmph in 3.0 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 310 kmph.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said: “The Indian market continues to be very important for Lamborghini, representing a great opportunity for us as the country is yet to unlock its complete potential in terms of size and volumes. With the launch of our latest Lamborghini Huracan STO in India, we are confident that it will appeal to a new set of customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.”

The Huracan STO is the result of the collaboration between Lamborghini’s R&D, Squadra Corse and Centro Stile departments.

The comprehensive aerodynamic solutions inspired by Squadra Corse race cars maximise aerodynamic performance: the most important: The bonnet, fenders and the front bumper are comprised of one single component: the ‘cofango’ created by Lamborghini engineers combines the ‘cofano’ (hood) and ‘parafango’ (fender) including the front bumper, inspired by the Lamborghini Miura and more recent Sesto Elemento. It is not only lightweight, but also a time-saving access feature in motorsports.

A new rear fender derived from the Super Trofeo EVO achieves both reduction of the front area of the car and consequently the drag, while increasing rear downforce and the car’s overall aerodynamic efficiency. A NACA air intake integrated into the STO’s rear fender serves as an engine air intake, with the shortened duct allowing a 30 per cent decrease in static pressure losses.

The revised rear hood design features an integrated air scoop to improve air-cooling at the rear underhood. Dedicated air deflectors, integrated in the rear bonnet’s frame, manage the significant incoming airflow from the snorkel according to the temperature regulation needs of the engine and exhaust outlet.

The Huracán STO uses carbon fibre in more than 75 per cent of its exterior panels, benefiting from complex structures produced as a single component for increased integrity while also reducing weight via less fixing points.

Three new driving modes exemplify the Huracan STO’s racing spirit, focused on high performance driving environments: STO, Trofeo and Pioggia.