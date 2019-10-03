Lexus India launches BS VI-compliant RX450hL SUV

Lexus India, on Thursday, unveiled the new RX450hL luxury SUV.

The RX is available for booking from October 2019 and has been priced at Rs 99,00,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi). This is the fourth generation RX that now has an additional third row seating.

The RX 450hL is powered by a BS VI compliant, 3.5-litre V6 Atkinson Cycle hybrid-petrol engine featuring Dual VVT-i and an advanced D-4S fuel injection system.

P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said: “RX 450hL is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that offers luxury, space, quietness, craftsmanship and elevates the senses with every moment of the journey. The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests.”

The company said that significant improvements have been made, from changes to the suspension and increased body rigidity.

Apart from Active Cornering Assist, the RX has three-eye, energy-efficient L-shaped LED lamps with integrated LED DRL, advanced LED turn signal lamps that illuminate sequentially from the inner side to the outside of the headlamps, Lexus-original remote touch interface, new phone holder and USB port, plus connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The system also allows voice control via native cloud connection, or customers’ phones to Apple Siri or Google Assistant. Similarly, owners can also select either Lexus navigation or smartphone versions for navigating.