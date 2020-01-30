Mahindra Electric unveils ‘Spark the New’ tagline

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd unveiled a new corporate brand identity with a new logo and tagline - Spark the New.

The company says that the new identity is meant to give the brand renewed thrust to achieve its global ambition of being a leading player in electric mobility technology solutions.

The company also unveiled its new vision of being a leading brand in enabling customised electric mobility solutions through cutting-edge technology. The new identity intends to position the organisation as the preferred e-mobility partner for OEMs across the globe.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Today, with a decade’s worth of experience in electric vehicle technology, we are completely prepared to make India an EV hub and take our technologies global. Our new positioning is an acknowledgement of this ambition while being a testament to our pioneering past. It emphasises our ambition to innovate and create cutting-edge technology with agility, such that we deliver products which make a positive difference to society.

“Our new identity truly recognises the essence of ‘Mahindra Electric’ and there are no better words to capture this than ‘Spark The New’. This is a call for everyone to join the movement towards sustainable mobility,” he added.